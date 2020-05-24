Delores Irene Caskey
July 01, 1939 – May 21, 2020
Garner
Delores Irene Caskey, 80, died at Duke University Hospital on May 21, 2020. Surviving are sons, Kevin Caskey of Parker, CO, Brian Caskey (Holly) of Cary, and Chris Caskey (Lori Anne) of Raleigh; grandchildren: Tabitha Tibbitts, Mckenzie Jones, Madison Caskey, Grant Caskey and Sage Caskey; great-grandchildren: Hallie Tibbitts, Toby Tibbitts, Mallory Tibbitts, Brody Tibbitts, Audrey Jones and Isabel Jones.
Due to COVID, a private service will be held with online streaming for others on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Oakland Presbyterian Church with interment following in the church cemetery. Details of online streaming of the services may be found at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com and online condolences may be made there as well.
Published in The News and Observer on May 24, 2020.