Dolores Marie Ossino
October 20, 1941 - May 25, 2020
Raleigh
Dolores Marie Ossino, 78, of Raleigh North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord on May 25, 2020 after braving dementia.
Dolores was born on October 20,1941 in Paterson, New Jersey, the daughter of William & Mary Dexter.
Dolores was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Dolores loved to work in her yard, crafts and reading novels.
Dolores is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Del, and their children, Marie (Brad), Debbie (Stephen), Michael, and Stephen (Misty); grandchildren, Alexandra, Lee and Michael; and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Austin and Jayden. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Dexter.
There will be a private service held in Raleigh, NC with a burial at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens in Wake Forest, NC. Condolences: RFHR.com
Published in The News and Observer on May 27, 2020.