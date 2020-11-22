Delores Smith Goss
October 24, 1930 - November 20, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Mrs. Delores Smith Goss, 90, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020.
Mrs. Goss was born October 24, 1930 to the late Will and Annie Smith in Durham, NC. She was the owner and operator of Goss Linoleum and Tile. Mrs. Goss loved to garden, go to the beach and spend time with her family. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Mrs. Goss is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel "Buddy" Goss; parents, Will and Annie Smith; daughters, Linda Nifong, Lisa Smith; son-in-law's, James Daniel and Charles Smith.
Mrs. Goss is survived by her daughter, Vickie Daniel; sons, Sam Goss, Jr. (Debbie), Billy Goss; son-in-law, Ricky Nifong, 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the National Kidney Foundation
, 933 Louise Avenue #101B, Charlotte, NC 28204 or Help Hope Live in honor of Billy Goss, 150 N. Radnor Chester Road, Suite F-120, Radnor, PA 19087.