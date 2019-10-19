|
|
Delores A. Thomas
January 04, 1933 - October 12, 2019
Durham
Delores A. Thomas, 86 of Durham, NC went to her heavenly home on October 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Monday October 21, 2019 at 12 noon. Visitation with the family will also be at Mount Vernon Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Interment at Glenview Memorial Park following the service. Paye Funeral Home & Cremations (910)-483-4290.
Published in The News & Observer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019