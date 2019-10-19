Home

Paye Funeral Home & Memorial Chapel
2013 B Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-4290
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mount Vernon Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Vernon Baptist Church
Delores Thomas


1933 - 2019
Delores A. Thomas

January 04, 1933 - October 12, 2019

Durham

Delores A. Thomas, 86 of Durham, NC went to her heavenly home on October 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Monday October 21, 2019 at 12 noon. Visitation with the family will also be at Mount Vernon Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Interment at Glenview Memorial Park following the service. Paye Funeral Home & Cremations (910)-483-4290.
Published in The News & Observer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
