Deloris "Dee" Nadine Hester



September 1, 1964 - February 18, 2019



Cary



Deloris "Dee" Nadine Hester, 54, of Cary, NC died February 18, 2019 at Duke University Hospital.



Dee, a native of Raleigh, was born on September 1, 1964 to the late Margaret Fadine Byrd and the late John Allen Hester. She enjoyed many things in her lifetime, but especially loved NC State Women's Basketball, and spending time at the beach at her home in Wilmington, NC.



Dee is survived by her wife, Michele Williams; a daughter, Ashley Coghill and wife Natalia; her second parents, Sandra and Steve Williams; Siblings, Jackie Menefee and husband Randy; Allen Hester; Jill Davis and husband Chuck; Pam Sims and husband Steve; Steve Williams and wife Jilene; Gloria Bickford; Jolene Van Amburg and husband Scott; and Barbara Williams . She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



The family will receive friends from 11:00am – 12:00pm on Friday, February 22 in the Chapel of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511. A Celebration of Life will begin at 12:00pm, with a reception immediately following. Burial will conclude the services at 3:00pm at Montlawn Memorial Park.



Dee believed in being comfortable, so please dress casually, and if you can, please wear her favorite color, purple.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, 5121 Kingdom Way, Ste 305/Raleigh, NC 27607. To make a gift by phone call 919-659-3301.



Condolences may be made to the family at www.BrownWynneCary.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary