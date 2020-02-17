|
|
Laura Boykin "Denise" Parker
Zebulon
Laura Boykin "Denise" Parker, 58, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Wake Med. Denise was born June 5, 1961 to Annette Batchelor Boykin and the late James Wilton Boykin. She worked with Glaxo Smith Kline for 35 years.
Denise is survived by her husband, Roger Parker; mother, Annette Boykin; brothers: Michael Boykin (Terry) and Anthony Boykin (Lulu).
In addition to her father, Denise was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Nicole "Nikki" Parker and a sister, Wanda Tyson.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545 and other times at the home of her mother, Annette Boykin, 7508 Eagles Run, Zebulon, NC 27597.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, 809 W. Gannon Avenue, Zebulon, NC 27597.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Duke Cancer Institute Office of Development, 300 W. Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 17, 2020