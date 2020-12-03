Dennis Ligay

June 19, 1945 - November 27, 2020

Raleigh, North Carolina - Dennis George Ligay, 75, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on November 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Dennis was born in Yonkers, NY to the late Stanley Joseph Ligay Sr. & Sophie Eleanor Ligay. He graduated from Manhattan College, later receiving a MS from Lehigh University and MBA from Iona College. On September 21, 1968, he married the love and rock of his life, Barbara Ann Mealia. They shared 52 years of marriage and had 5 children; Jennifer (Joe), Judy (Mike), Christine, Tim (Erin) and Andrew (Allie) whom he loved very dearly. In addition to his bride and children, Dennis leaves behind a brother, Stanley Ligay Jr. and 15 grandchildren who will miss him and cherish his memory.

Dennis spent 38 years of his career at IBM across a variety of computer engineering and management roles. Outside of work, Dennis enjoyed golfing, fishing, swimming, hiking, and was an avid NY J-E-T-S Fan. Dennis helped make every family get together a memorable occasion, whether it was preparing a tenderloin for Christmas, grilling for the 4th of July, or teaching the grandkids to keep their heads still when swinging a driver. The family would like to thank the staff at Rex Hospital and Duke Cancer Institute for the heartfelt care.

A small family celebration of Dennis' life was held at St. Francis of Assisi Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dennis' memory to the Duke Cancer Institute.





