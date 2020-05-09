Dennis Wayne Barefoot



May 23, 1947 - April 16, 2020



Naples, FL



Wayne worked for over 40 years in stainless steel kitchen installation. Starting first in stainless steel fabrication, then on road installation, then as Project Manager with same company. Wayne started his own business, Triangle Equipment Handling Inc., in 1986. He retired in 2009. Wayne and Linda permanently retired to Naples, Florida in 2011 to the retirement community of NLYH. He served on the Board of Directors of NLYH community; first as Seawall Director, Vice President/Maintenance Director and then as President of NLYH Community. Wayne was never afraid to offer an extra hand.



Wayne will be missed by his family and friends. He always warmed our hearts; Heaven is lucky to have him.



Survived in death by wife Linda Alexander Barefoot of Naples, Florida, son, Andrew Alexander Barefoot, daughter in law, Heather Randall Barefoot and grandson Jackson Wayne Barefoot of Raleigh, NC. Brothers, Howard E. Barefoot, wife Susan Barefoot, of Liberty, S.C., Douglas L. Barrett, wife Maureen Barrett of Oak Island, N.C.; Numerous nieces and nephews in WV, PA, MD, CA, NC and AZ. Preceded in death by his mother, Alma Faircloth, step-father, LD Faircloth, and his father, William Purdy Barefoot.



Donations can be made to ASPCA in memory of Wayne's love of animals.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store