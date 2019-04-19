|
|
Derek R. Lemieux
March 26, 1991 - April 17, 2019
Raleigh
Derek Ray Lemieux, 28, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, NC, after a 4 month courageous battle with brain cancer. Derek enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 18, on October 13, 2008, and served for 9 years prior to coming home in June of 2018. He was enrolled in the Atlanta Institute of Music & Media (AIMM) where he planned to pursue his passion for producing music.
Derek is survived by his mother, Holly Richard and stepfather, Dave Richard; father, Ron Lemieux; sister, Nicole Lemieux; stepbrother, Dylan Richard and his wife Rebekah Richard; grandparents, Ray and Jan Lemieux; grandmothers, Jane Lewis and Lorraine Grenier. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends he has met in the Army and through his travels around the world! Condolences:RFHR.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2019