Desmond M. Jenkins
Raleigh
Desmond Myles Jenkins, age 18, of 9431-E Prince George Lane, departed this life on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Funeral, 1 PM, Friday, August 16, 2019, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 581 New Hope Road, Apex. Interment, Church Cemetery. Visitation, 12:30 to 1 PM, Friday, prior to the service.
Survivors; mother, Sherri Stone Jenkins of the home; father, David M. Jenkins of Apex; sisters, Amber Sierra Jenkins of the home and Mariah Griffis of Durham; brothers, Jay Goldston of Durham and Brandon Cooper of Apex; maternal grandparents, Gwendolyn Tyree (John) of Dacula, GA and James H. Stone Jr. of Reidsville; paternal grandmother, Shirley Jenkins of Apex; maternal great grandparent, James Noel of Martinsville, VA; paternal great grandparent, Christine "Sweetie" Horton of Apex; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing, 12 Noon to 8 PM, Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the funeral home.
Steven L. Lyons FH (919)831-2596 www.stevenlyonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 15, 2019