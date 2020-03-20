|
Dewey Bell Matthews, Jr.
May 11, 1939 - March 17, 2020
Clayton
Dewey Bell Matthews, Jr. 80, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home. A gathering of friends will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00am at McLaurin Funeral Home.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Matthews Hessman; grandsons, Hunter Ekin and his wife Lindsey and Colbe Hessman; special friend, Cathy Bunn.
Online condolences may be made to the Matthews family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 20, 2020