Dewey Lee Raynor, Sr.
February 27, 1943 - October 1, 2019
Wilson
Dewey Lee Raynor, Sr, 76 of Wilson passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held on October 19, 2019 at Joyner's Funeral Home in Wilson. Pastor Chris Harris will officiate.
Dewey served his country in the United States Air Force with honor and pride. He was stationed at Turner Field Air Force Base and Seymour Johnson. He received a Bronze Star for his meritorious service while deployed.
Dewey worked for Heilig-Meyers Furniture, Co. for 30 years and loved every minute of it. His favorite phrase was "It's the first of the month," and he served his customers with pride. He was always trying to figure out a way to make things better for them. He was loved and respected by his employees. Dewey was considered an icon in the company.
Dewey is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Janice Jewell Raynor; son Dewey Raynor, Jr. and wife, Eileen of Durham; daughter, Kathy Braswell and husband, Mark of Harrisburg; son Benjamin Raynor and wife, Ashley of Wilson; seven grandchildren, Krista, Stephanie, Logan, Alexis, Hannah, Rebecca, Luke and sister-in-law Carol Raynor.
Dewey was preceded in death by his parents, Allman and Lillian Raynor as well as his brother, Bobby Raynor.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12:30 at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson, followed by a celebration of his life at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations for Parkinson's research can be made in tribute of Dewey Raynor, Sr. to www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 16, 2019