|
|
Kenneth Dexter Randolph, Jr.
"Dexter"
Raleigh
Kenneth Dexter Randolph, Jr. died on October 8, 2019 in Tochigi, Japan while visiting his brother.
Dexter is survived by his mother, Kim Shavlik Randolph; his father, Kenny Randolph; his brother, Shavlik Randolph; his sister, Senna Randolph; his grandmother, Beverly Shavlik ("Gigi"); his uncle, Dean Shavlik (Barrie); his cousins, Jane Barrett and Becca Shavlik all of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by his uncle, Craig Randolph (Tanya) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
Dexter is predeceased by his grandfathers, Ronnie Shavlik and Eddie Randolph. He also leaves behind his beloved black lab "Lindsay".
Dexter was born in Raleigh, NC on January 13, 1990. He grew up in Raleigh and attended Root Elementary, Daniels Middle School, and Broughton High School, Class of 2008. He played Varsity Basketball and Lacrosse at Broughton and was a member of the student council.
Dexter graduated from North Carolina State University in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sport Management and a Minor Degree in Music. While at N. C. State, he was a member of the SAE fraternity and also the University Jazz Band where he played bass guitar. During his senior year he was awarded an internship at Live Nation. He worked for Live Nation after graduating from N.C. State.
Playing the guitar and writing music was his PASSION, his heart and his soul. Rarely did he go anywhere without his beloved guitar. He was a talented musician and some of his favorite music memories start with the early days, live at Crowley's, to open mics around town, to moving to Nashville, TN, and even being a featured artist on the YouTube channel, Jam in the Van.
Dexter was his happiest when he was traveling with his brother "Shav". He traveled the world with him.
He was "one of a kind" and loved others with a compassionate heart. "If you met him, you knew him, you loved him".
For those who would like to give a gift to honor Dexter, please consider BAND TOGETHER, PO Box 6445, Raleigh, NC 27608, bandtogethernc.org/donate or to a .
A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Historic Oakwood Cemetery. We strongly encourage casual attire, as Dexter would prefer.
Our family appreciates and is so thankful for all the outpouring of love we have received. While we are heartbroken and our grief is unimaginable, Dexter would want all of us to know that "it is always darkest before the dawn". As his favorite musician Jimi Hendrix would say, "the story of life is quicker than the wink of an eye, the story of love is hello and goodbye...until we meet again."
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 27, 2019