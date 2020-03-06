|
|
Diane Chewning Norwood
Louisburg
Diane Chewning Norwood, 70, of Louisburg, NC died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Raleigh, NC
Born in Vance County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Riley Chewning and Jewel Holifield Chewning.
Mrs. Norwood worked for Stallings Oil Company in Rocky Mount, NC and as Human Resources Director with Ravenscroft School in Raleigh, NC. She was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Franklin County.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, conducted by Pastor Chris Fair and Pastor Kelly Gallagher. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Surviving are her husband of fifty-two years, Wiley Norwood; a sister, Bonnie Strange; Mary N. Goodson, Carter Norwood, Steve Norwood (Judy), Ann Faucette (Ronnie) and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a brother-in law, Mike Norwood.
The family will receive friends Sunday, from 1:30-3:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church and on Saturday, from 12:00-6:00 p.m. at her home in Louisburg.
Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Norwood, Adam Norwood, Tony Norwood, Scott Wilkins, Norman Hilliard II, Sherman Spencer, Scott Wilkins and Robert Fleming.
Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 4272 US 401 Hwy N Louisburg, NC 27549 or to Care and Share of Franklin County, 110 Industrial Drive, Louisburg, NC 27549.
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home in Henderson, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.sossamonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 6, 2020