Diane Eckloe Lea



November 30, 1944 – November 10, 2020



Chapel Hill



After facing down cancer with courage and religious conviction for more than a year and a half, Diane Eckloe Lea left this life on November 10 from her home in Chapel Hill. In her last moments, she asked to be moved from her hospital bed to her chair by the fireplace so to welcome the next leg of her journey sitting up straight, with presence and intention.



Diane's engagement with life included a deep appreciation for its material and spiritual beauty and a determination to conserve our architectural, historical and natural legacies. The strength of that commitment was exceeded only by the strength of her deep love for her family and her belief in her friends.



Born in Miami Beach, Florida, Diane earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Stetson University. She married James (Jim) Lea in 1964 and moved to Chapel Hill with him in 1970.



Diane studied historic preservation with Robert Stipe at the UNC Institute of Government and landscape architecture at Wake Forest and North Carolina State Universities. Her early career centered on architectural surveys under the auspices of the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources. Her work and publications have received recognition and awards from a number of North Carolina cities and groups.



Diane was the second president of the Chapel Hill Preservation Society as it became a force for preserving the architectural character of the town. She later served on the boards of the Chapel Hill Preservation Society, Preservation NC and The Conservation Trust of North Carolina.



She was a contributing editor of Raleigh publications The Spectator and METRO Magazine and author of numerous articles and chapters, including a frequently cited piece on "the Williamsburg-ing of Chapel Hill" in North Carolina Architect.



She was vice president of a Raleigh-based city and regional planning firm, directing architectural surveys and zoning regulation development in North and South Carolina. She served as lecturer and training consultant for the National Trust for Historic Preservation.



As Preservation Director of the real estate firm NC Estates, Diane successfully marketed more than 50 distinctive historic homes and properties with her partner Harry Branch. She so carefully selected buyers for the properties she represented that some said she didn't market real estate, she arranged adoptions.



This same Diane Lea who drafted neighborhood design guidelines for Charleston, South Carolina, also watched with quiet wonder as the desert sun rose over the confluence of the Niles at Khartoum. She published "A Preservation Ethos," the introductory chapter in Robert Stipe's edition A Richer Heritage, before dislocating her knee driving an ATV at top speed along a North Carolina mountain trail. She cheered her son's tennis victories and her daughter's outdoors adventuring and then strapped on a scuba tank to dive the Great Barrier Reef.



Diane had a special fondness for the beauty and the community of the Outer Banks where she and her family owned a second home and had wonderful friends.



Diane Lea was a beautiful, loving, cheerful, intellectually curious and tirelessly giving person. She is survived by Jim, her husband of 56 years, her son Chris of Santa Monica, California, and her daughter Susanna of Fearrington Village, North Carolina. Diane is interred in the garden of The Chapel of the Cross to which gifts in celebration of her life may be directed.



