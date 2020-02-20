Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Visitation
Following Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Diane Eudy Gay


1978 - 2020
Diane Eudy Gay Obituary
Diane Elizabeth

Eudy Gay

Wake Forest

Diane Elizabeth Eudy Gay, 41, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was born February 27, 1978 in Wake County to Claude Edward Eudy and Mary Freeman Eudy. Diane honorably served her country in the US Air Force and worked as a Senior Compliance Specialist at NCSECU.

A memorial service will be held 5:00 pm, Monday, February 24, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.

The family will receive relatives and friends immediately following the service.

Full obituary and condolences at poolefuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2020
