Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
Diane L. Howell

October 5, 1965 - May 19, 2019

Angier

Diane Louise Howell, 53, passed away Sunday at Rex Hospital. A native of New York, Diane was the daughter of Robert and Mildred Venturi.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Burial will follow at Sandy Grove Cemetery, Angier. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:30 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Survivors include Diane's loving husband of twelve years, Johnny Howell; daughters, Nicole Norris of Angier, Jessica Benton (Jeff) of Willow Spring, Kaitlyn Gee (Timothy Hare) of Lillington; step-daughter, Katlyn Reeder (Joshua) of Selma; step-son, Blake Howell of Salisbury, MD; brother, Bob Venturi of New York; grandchildren, Liam Norris, Owen Norris, Mason Benton, Brooke Gee, Jeremiah Reeder, Alexandra Norris, Makenzie Hare; and her father, Robert Venturi of New York; sister, Angela Bradley (Robert) of New York.

Diane is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Venturi.

Condolences to the family may be made at bryanleefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on May 22, 2019
