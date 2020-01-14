Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Privette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Privette


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Privette Obituary
Diane Brooks Privette

Gaffney, SC

Diane Brooks Privette, 67, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Magnolias of Gaffney in South Carolina. She was born July 1, 1952 in Morehead City to Ruby Gurganus Brooks and the late Cecil Brooks. Diane was a retired CNA.

Diane is survived by her mother, Ruby Brooks; sister, Dawn Brooks Peacock (Brantly); daughters: Kelley Privette Parker (Adam), Brooke Privette (James Isley) and Julie Privette (John Bunn); grandchildren: Garrett Pennington, Drew Briggs, LJ Bunn, Kenley Ellison, Logan Parker, Madison Isley, Vivian Bunn and Samuel Bunn.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545. A time of visitation will immediately follow the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzhiemers Association.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -