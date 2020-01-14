|
|
Diane Brooks Privette
Gaffney, SC
Diane Brooks Privette, 67, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Magnolias of Gaffney in South Carolina. She was born July 1, 1952 in Morehead City to Ruby Gurganus Brooks and the late Cecil Brooks. Diane was a retired CNA.
Diane is survived by her mother, Ruby Brooks; sister, Dawn Brooks Peacock (Brantly); daughters: Kelley Privette Parker (Adam), Brooke Privette (James Isley) and Julie Privette (John Bunn); grandchildren: Garrett Pennington, Drew Briggs, LJ Bunn, Kenley Ellison, Logan Parker, Madison Isley, Vivian Bunn and Samuel Bunn.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545. A time of visitation will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzhiemers Association.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 14, 2020