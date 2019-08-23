|
|
Diane S. Woodard
May 24, 1948- August 18, 2019
Durham
Diane Steudel Woodard, 71, of Durham, NC, passed away on August 18, 2019. She was born to parents Lenore Forsburg Steudel and George Edwin Steudel, on May 24, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois.
Diane graduated from Rich Central in Olympia Fields, Illinois in 1966. She continued on to study Communications and Theater and graduated from Purdue University in 1970.
Diane and Stephen Woodard were married on May 17, 1976 in Alexandria, VA. Together in Olney, MD, they raised 2 children: Alec and Holly Woodard.
Diane worked in Customer Service and Research Management at Arbitron for 25 years.
Diane enjoyed traveling as well as performing and costume designing for productions with the Durham Savoyards. She also enjoyed reconnecting with her sisters of Pi Beta Phi in Chapel Hill, NC.
Diane is survived by her husband, Steve, her children, Alec and Holly, and her sister, Nancy Steudel Davidian.
A memorial for Diane will be scheduled for this fall in Durham, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 23, 2019