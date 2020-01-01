|
Dick Oliver Hummel, Jr.
October 2, 1936 - December 27, 2019
Raleigh
Dick Oliver Hummel, Jr. died peacefully at home on December 27, 2019 in Raleigh, NC at the age of 83 after an exhausting battle with cancer.
Dick was born October 2, 1936 in Saginaw, Michigan to Dick Oliver Hummel, Sr. and Betty Close Hummel. He was preceded in death by both his parents and his only sibling, Brian Phillip Hummel. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dianne (Wallace) Hummel and their three daughters and son-in-laws: Deidri and Kjell Ottesen (Raleigh, NC), Dalene and Mitchell Johnson (Richmond, VA), and Doreen and Steven Zanella (Raleigh, NC). Dick is also survived by their eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren spread out across Georgia, North Carolina, and Ohio. Dick will be missed immensely by all.
Dick graduated from the General Motors Institute in 1958 with a Bachelor's of Science in Industrial Engineering. Dick then began a 20-year career with General Motors, where he worked his way from Department Foreman up to Superintendent. Dick would go on to work as President of Pennsylvania Malleable Iron in Lancaster, PA and as President of JP Ward Foundries in Blossburg, PA. After moving to Raleigh, NC in 1985, Dick founded and worked as CEO of Norca Engineered Products until his retirement in 2009.
Dick had a love of sports throughout his life and golfed and bowled right up to his illness. He and Dianne were also seasoned travelers, visiting numerous countries over their many years together. They enjoyed bringing along their children and grandchildren on many of these trips; instilling in them a lifelong sense of wanderlust and gratitude.
Over the years, Dick donated his time, energy, and talents to numerous organizations and charitable causes. Among them was Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, Special Olympics, and Little League. Dick was an active member of the Country Club at Wakefield Plantation and attended North Raleigh United Methodist Church. Very near and dear to his heart was serving as a regular and eager volunteer at the Shepherd's Table Soup Kitchen. He was also one of the founders of Wakefield Senior Men Golf Association's (WSMGA) WE CARE Annual Golf Tournament which supported various North Carolina military organizations. In recognition of his steadfast support for veterans through WSMGA, Dick was awarded the US Army Meritorious Public Service Medal in March 2018.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the North Raleigh United Methodist Church with a reception following at the Country Club at Wakefield Plantation from 3:30-4:30 PM. Family and friends are invited to attend and share in the celebration of Dick Hummel's life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dick to the Shepherd's Table Soup Kitchen (http://www.shepherds-table.org/) or Purple Heart Homes (https://purplehearthomesusa.org/).
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 1, 2020