|
|
Dick Shaver
December 26, 1939 - August 6, 2019
Apex
Born in Guilford County, NC on December 26, 1939 to the late John Benjamin and Myrtle Mae Clark Shaver, Dick never lost his passion for life. He loved coaching sports, refereeing ballgames, playing golf, telling stories, sitting on the deck with his wife and hanging out with his dog Jack Snow. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Dick graduated from Apex HS in 1959 and shortly thereafter joined the US Navy where he enjoyed sharing stories of his time in both Norfolk, VA and, most of all, Naples, Italy. In 1965 he met the love of his life, Linda Carol Woodard, and the two married on December 19th of that same year. Over the next 53 years, Dick and Linda would plant roots, raise their family and grow lasting friendships in their hometown of Apex, NC.
Dick is survived by his wife Linda; daughter Angie Zecri, her husband Fred and their two sons, Hugo and Jude of Brookline, MA; daughter Nancy Waite, her husband Jay and their daughter Abigail of Fredericksburg, VA; and his niece Missy Dollar Horton, her husband David of Morehead City, NC and their four children, Allie, Emily, Miles and Ana.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Apex Funeral Home. The family will receive guests starting at 10:00 AM with commemoration at 11:00 AM followed by a graveside procession to Apex Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick's memory to the via .
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 9, 2019