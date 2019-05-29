|
|
Dixie Gray
October 26, 1936 - May 27, 2019
Raleigh
Mrs. Dixie Gray, 82, died peacefully Monday May 27, 2019. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ernest Gray; her brother Charles Pendergraft; her children Lynn Nance, Mitzi McQuillen, Reggie Gray and Ryan Gray; her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Nathaniel Pendergraft and Lucy Carden; her siblings William Pendergraft, Sandy Pendergraft and Patricia Parks; her son James "Ricky" Kisiah; her granddaughter Mindy Quinton and great-grandson Bradley Smith.
The family will receive visitors at Montlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery Thursday May 30th at 12:30. The service will be held at 2:00, burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The News & Observer on May 29, 2019