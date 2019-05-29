Home

Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:30 PM
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:30 PM
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Burial
Following Services
Dixie Gray Obituary
Dixie Gray

October 26, 1936 - May 27, 2019

Raleigh

Mrs. Dixie Gray, 82, died peacefully Monday May 27, 2019. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ernest Gray; her brother Charles Pendergraft; her children Lynn Nance, Mitzi McQuillen, Reggie Gray and Ryan Gray; her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Nathaniel Pendergraft and Lucy Carden; her siblings William Pendergraft, Sandy Pendergraft and Patricia Parks; her son James "Ricky" Kisiah; her granddaughter Mindy Quinton and great-grandson Bradley Smith.

The family will receive visitors at Montlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery Thursday May 30th at 12:30. The service will be held at 2:00, burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The News & Observer on May 29, 2019
