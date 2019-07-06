Dock Joseph Smith, Jr.



Durham



Dock Joseph Smith, Jr. was the last of seven born to Dock Joseph Smith Sr. and Viola Winston Smith in Johnston County on January 1, 1926. They, and all of his beloved sisters: Prentice, Ruth, Neva, Lucille, Lydia and Edna preceded his death this past Friday, July 5, 2019. He married his neighbor and high school sweetheart, Sarah Wilder Smith in 1955 and they moved to Durham and raised four children: Diane Clements married to Randy, Joe Smith, Cindy Jones married to John, and Phil Smith. "Gramps" will be forever cherished by four grandchildren: Brook Crocker married to Travis, Brad Clements married to Casey, Anna Jones and Evan Jones along with two great-grandchildren: Lily Rose and Maggie Mae.



He was known for his work ethic and ingenuity growing up on the farm and perpetually tending vegetables and flowers as long as he was able, helping his dad in the country store, serving his country in WWII, working as a pipe-fitter and on the dock in the freight industry. As a young father he taught a boys' Sunday school class and served as a deacon at Cheek Heights Baptist Church. His wit and humor entertained many over the years, especially if he had a contact number for texting in his latter years. And text he did before and after every Duke basketball game, the team he so enjoyed championing. However, he will always be best remembered for 37 years of devoted and sacrificial care for his beloved son, Joe.



A time of visitation with the family will be held from 2:30 pm until 3:15 pm, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road in Knightdale, with funeral service at 3:30 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery at 13450 Hwy 96 in Zebulon, once part of the family homeplace.



Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries. Published in The News & Observer from July 6 to July 7, 2019