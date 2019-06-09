Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Calley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Calley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores Calley Obituary
Dolores "Dee" Hannah Calley

April 16, 1949 - May 13, 2019

Weeki Wachee, FL (formerly of Cary, NC)

Dolores "Dee" Hannah Calley was welcomed into the arms of the universe on May 13, 2019 at 70 years old. The day after Mother's Day. The day after she spoke to all of her children and grandchildren. The perfect day to move on from this world and into the next.

She took her last breath with her oldest son Kevin, whom she had lived with for the last 9 months. Her younger children, Mark and Megan, are eternally grateful that mom spent her last days with the company of Kevin, Kelly, and Cameron.

There are no words that can express the loss of our mom, but we all also grieve deeply with our grandmother who lost her daughter too soon.

Dee, you will be missed greatly by your family and those you chose to make your family.
Published in The News & Observer from June 9 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.