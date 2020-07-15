Dolores Mary DeFelice
Cary
Dolores Mary Zeegers DeFelice, 92, of Apex, NC, passed away on July 5, 2020 at Brookdale Cary in Cary, NC, where she was well cared for during the last two years of her life.
She was born on April 8, 1928 to Leonard and Mary Van Lieshout Zeegers in Kimberly, WI. She married Vincent DeFelice, who was attending graduate school in the Institute of Paper Chemistry in nearby Appleton WI. They shared a mutual love of classical music, opera and musical theater, and raised 5 children. They lived in Oregon, Maine, and finally South Hadley MA. Dolores sang with many choruses over the years, including the Commonwealth Opera in Northampton MA, and, often along with Vincent, performed in musical community productions, including opera and Gilbert & Sullivan operettas. After the children left home, she did market research for food products. She loved interacting with the people she met. Dolores had a passion for sewing and made most of her own wardrobe and her children's clothes. She was a long standing member of the American Sewing Guild, winning prizes for her creations. After Vincent died in 1999, she moved to Apex, NC to live close to her daughter Anna and her family. She was active with the Apex Senior center, and enjoyed the cultural opportunities in the area such as museums and concerts.
Dolores was pre-deceased by her husband, Vincent, and her two brothers, Joseph and Robert Zeegers, and leaves behind her cousin Eileen Zacharkiw of Kimberly, WI and children, Mary DeFelice Bartley (David Bartley) of Seattle, Barbara DeFelice (Chris Levey) of Thetford Center, VT, Anna DeFelice (John Hibbard) of Apex, NC, Vincent (Laurie Drumm) of Cape Cod, MA and Chris of Oakland, FL, and 8 grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be said in her honor on July 15 at 11am at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Apex, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice, heartlandhospicefund.org
, or your favorite charity
in Dolores' memory. Full obituary available at CremationSocietyNC.com
