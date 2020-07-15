My heartfelt sympathy to the family of Dolores. I became friends with Dolores when she attended Mass at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Apex, NC. I have been an Usher for many years at the 11 AM Sunday Mass where I would welcome and greet Dolores in her beautiful colorful outfits. I remember one yellow outfit and her colorful cane that matched her cheery smile and personality. I shared with her that my deceased sister's name was Dolores and she was happy to know that she was not the only one with that name. We then discovered that there was another Dolores who sat in a pew close to the one where Dolores liked to sit up front. May she now rest in peace after a long, fulfilling life. Prayers for all of her family.

