1/1
Dolores DeFelice
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Mary DeFelice

Cary

Dolores Mary Zeegers DeFelice, 92, of Apex, NC, passed away on July 5, 2020 at Brookdale Cary in Cary, NC, where she was well cared for during the last two years of her life.

She was born on April 8, 1928 to Leonard and Mary Van Lieshout Zeegers in Kimberly, WI. She married Vincent DeFelice, who was attending graduate school in the Institute of Paper Chemistry in nearby Appleton WI. They shared a mutual love of classical music, opera and musical theater, and raised 5 children. They lived in Oregon, Maine, and finally South Hadley MA. Dolores sang with many choruses over the years, including the Commonwealth Opera in Northampton MA, and, often along with Vincent, performed in musical community productions, including opera and Gilbert & Sullivan operettas. After the children left home, she did market research for food products. She loved interacting with the people she met. Dolores had a passion for sewing and made most of her own wardrobe and her children's clothes. She was a long standing member of the American Sewing Guild, winning prizes for her creations. After Vincent died in 1999, she moved to Apex, NC to live close to her daughter Anna and her family. She was active with the Apex Senior center, and enjoyed the cultural opportunities in the area such as museums and concerts.

Dolores was pre-deceased by her husband, Vincent, and her two brothers, Joseph and Robert Zeegers, and leaves behind her cousin Eileen Zacharkiw of Kimberly, WI and children, Mary DeFelice Bartley (David Bartley) of Seattle, Barbara DeFelice (Chris Levey) of Thetford Center, VT, Anna DeFelice (John Hibbard) of Apex, NC, Vincent (Laurie Drumm) of Cape Cod, MA and Chris of Oakland, FL, and 8 grandchildren.

A memorial mass will be said in her honor on July 15 at 11am at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Apex, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice, heartlandhospicefund.org, or your favorite charity in Dolores' memory. Full obituary available at CremationSocietyNC.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of the Carolinas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to the family of Dolores. I became friends with Dolores when she attended Mass at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Apex, NC. I have been an Usher for many years at the 11 AM Sunday Mass where I would welcome and greet Dolores in her beautiful colorful outfits. I remember one yellow outfit and her colorful cane that matched her cheery smile and personality. I shared with her that my deceased sister's name was Dolores and she was happy to know that she was not the only one with that name. We then discovered that there was another Dolores who sat in a pew close to the one where Dolores liked to sit up front. May she now rest in peace after a long, fulfilling life. Prayers for all of her family.
Sincerely, Ruth Tripp
Ruth Tripp
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved