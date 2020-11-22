1/1
Dolores Jean Bacon Spiller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Jean Bacon Spiller
November 14, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Dolores Jean Bacon Spiller, 89, passed away on November 14, 2020.She was born on June 17,1931 in Chicago, IL.
Dolores was the daughter of the late Leon and Ruth Jones Bacon. Beloved wife of Harold E. Spiller, deceased; mother of Jeffrey W., Catherine M. and Lisa M. (Samuel) Miller; and grandmother of Travis Miller.
Dolores was a Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader and a volunteer and active at HTLCRaleigh. Her last job was at First Citizen Bank.
Services were private, with burial held at Raleigh Memorial Park.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved