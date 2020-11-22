Dolores Jean Bacon Spiller
Raleigh
Dolores Jean Bacon Spiller, 89, passed away on November 14, 2020.
She was born on June 17, 1931 in Chicago, IL. Dolores was the daughter of the late Leon and Ruth Jones Bacon. Beloved wife of Harold E. Spiller, deceased; father of Jeffrey W., Catherine M. and Lisa M. (Samuel) Miller; and grandfather of Travis Miller.
Dolores was a Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader and a volunteer and active at HTLC-Raleigh. Her last job was at First Citizen Bank.
Services were private, with burial held at Raleigh Memorial Park.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com