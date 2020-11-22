1/1
Dolores Jean Bacon Spiller
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Jean Bacon Spiller

Raleigh

Dolores Jean Bacon Spiller, 89, passed away on November 14, 2020.

She was born on June 17, 1931 in Chicago, IL. Dolores was the daughter of the late Leon and Ruth Jones Bacon. Beloved wife of Harold E. Spiller, deceased; father of Jeffrey W., Catherine M. and Lisa M. (Samuel) Miller; and grandfather of Travis Miller.

Dolores was a Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader and a volunteer and active at HTLC-Raleigh. Her last job was at First Citizen Bank.

Services were private, with burial held at Raleigh Memorial Park.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved