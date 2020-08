Dolores E. MerrittJune 19, 1941- August 12, 2020RaleighOn August 12, 2020 Dolores (Dee) Elaine (Geary) Merritt originally from Hibbing, MN passed away in Raleigh, NC at the age of 79. A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 17 at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh NC 27603. A visitation will be from 10 to 11 before the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at montlawn.com