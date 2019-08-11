|
Dolores M. Stankavage
NOVEMBER 10, 1936 - AUGUST 9, 2019
Buckingham Township, PA
Dolores M. Stankavage, of Buckingham Twp., passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Neshaminy Manor. She was 82 years old.
Dolores was the beloved wife of the late Leo Vincent Stankavage, who passed away February 22, 2008.
Born in Shenandoah, PA, she was a daughter of the late John and Hattie Grimkowski.
Dolores graduated from the University of Pennsylvania nursing school in 1957 and then worked in the hospitals neuroscience department. Dolores married Leo in 1961 and left nursing to raise her four children. As the children became independent, she returned to nursing working the night shift at the Neshaminy Manor assisted living facility until her retirement in 1998.
Dolores' life revolved around her family, and she enjoyed traveling around the country to celebrate every graduation, wedding, baptism or sports event with her children and grandchildren. In addition she loved the beach with family and hosted a renowned July 4th celebration for over 35 years. She also enjoyed close friendships and traveled with ladies from her parish, St Cyril's Catholic Church.
Dolores was much loved by her four children, Scott Stankavage (Kate), Bruce Stankavage (Liz), Lyn Hicks, Lauren Parker (John), 15 grandchildren, Sarah, Shelby, Shawn, Ella, Leo, Jordan, Madison, Erika, Amanda, Ashley, Johnny, Ryan, Luke, Brooks, Cole, 1 great grandchild, Jayden, and expecting another great grandchild.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Please omit flowers. The family would appreciate contributions be made to the STANKAVAGE FAMILY FUND a 501c account through which the family gifts numerous grants for philanthropic causes. Checks can be made payable to TRIANGLE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, please include Stankavage Family Fund on the memo line, and mail to 800 Park Office Drive, Suite 201, Research Triangle, NC 27707. Donations can also be made online at trianglecf.org and choosing the Stankavage Family Fund. For more information, contact the Triangle Community Fund directly at (919) 474-8324.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 11, 2019