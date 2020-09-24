Dolphus Green



March 21, 1930 - September 20, 2020



Garner, NC



Mr. Dolphus Green was born March, 21, 1930 and entered into eternal rest on September 20, 2020. He was married to the love of his life, Mrs. Eloise O. Whitaker Green and they were blessed with one son, Reginald P. Green. He is also survived by two beautiful grandchildren: Broderick and Alexandria Green, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The Celebration of His Life Events are slated for: a Public Viewing Friday, September 25th from 4-8 PM at Chappell's Funeral Home, and a Graveside ceremony to be held 12 Noon at Carolina Biblical Gardens Cemetery on Saturday, September 26th.



Final arrangements have been professional entrusted to Chappell's Funeral Home, Garner.



