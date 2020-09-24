1/1
Dolphus Green
1930 - 2020
Dolphus Green

March 21, 1930 - September 20, 2020

Garner, NC

Mr. Dolphus Green was born March, 21, 1930 and entered into eternal rest on September 20, 2020. He was married to the love of his life, Mrs. Eloise O. Whitaker Green and they were blessed with one son, Reginald P. Green. He is also survived by two beautiful grandchildren: Broderick and Alexandria Green, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Celebration of His Life Events are slated for: a Public Viewing Friday, September 25th from 4-8 PM at Chappell's Funeral Home, and a Graveside ceremony to be held 12 Noon at Carolina Biblical Gardens Cemetery on Saturday, September 26th.

Final arrangements have been professional entrusted to Chappell's Funeral Home, Garner.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Chappell's Funeral and Cremation Service
SEP
26
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Carolina Biblical Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chappell's Funeral and Cremation Service
555 Creech Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 773-1300
