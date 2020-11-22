1/
Dominick Brugnolotti
1930 - 2020
Dominick Brugnolotti
September 27, 1930 - November 18, 2020
Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina - Dominick Charles Brugnolotti, age 90, of Fuquay-Varina, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 18, 2020. Born September 27, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY, he and his wife, Anna Marie Schuler Brugnolotti, relocated to Cary, North Carolina with their 6 children in 1966. He was preceded in death by his wife, "Annie" and his grandson, "Champ." Survivors include his 6 children (Dominick Brugnolotti, Pattie Brugnolotti Dripps, Elizabeth Brugnolotti Simpson, Julie Brugnolotti Garrett, Christine Brugnolotti Gandy, and Annmarie Brugnolotti Mullis), 7 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
Dominick served 2 tours of duty with the US Navy during the Korean War. He worked for IBM for 30 years and had many interests, including biking and bike safety, lifesaving, swimming, sailing, photography, hunting, fishing, and was a gun enthusiast. He and Annie were devout Catholics, and he was a Knight of Columbus and Eucharistic minister for many years. He never met a stranger and loved telling jokes, stories, and making people laugh.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private. Condolences may be sent through Brown-Wynne Funeral Home of Cary, and memorial donations may be made in Dominick's honor to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh, Fifth Third Bank, P. O. Box 639324, Cincinnati, OH 45263-9324.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
