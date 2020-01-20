|
Don F. Sorrell
September 5, 1935 - January 17, 2020
Apex
Don Ferrell Sorrell, 84, passed away January 17, 2020. He was born in Johnston County, September 5, 1935 to the late Maude and Lentis Sorrell. Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Callie; daughters Vickie and Cindy Sorrell and son in law Eddie Sorrell, granddaughter, Cayce Sorrell and grandson, Clint Sorrell and wife Mary. Other survivors include sisters, Helen Stephenson, Betty Sorrell, Opal Coats and husband James, brothers Willie Joe and wife Joyce, H.L. and wife Gayle, Keith and wife Linda, sister in law Genevieve and a host of beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Sorrell. Don was an outstanding farmer for many years. He also had a career with the US Postal Service as a letter carrier until retirement. Don was a loving husband, father and PaPa who enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Tuesday, January 21 at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603 with service immediately following at 1 pm. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Salem Baptist Church Building Fund ,1821 North Salem Street, Apex, NC, the or the Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Healthcare in Pittsboro, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 20, 2020