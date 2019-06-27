DONALD ANDERSON FENTON



DECEMBER 9, 1946 - JUNE 24, 2019



CARY



Donald Anderson Fenton was born on December 9, 1946 and passed away on June 24, 2019. Don was the second son of Frank and Kathryn Fenton and grew up in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He was married to Joyce Dailey Fenton for 52 years until her passing in February of last year and worked for Capital Area Transit for almost 30 years. He is survived by his daughters, Karen A. Chauvaux and husband Kevin and KaTrina L. Smith and husband Kyle. Don has six grandchildren Brandon Chauvaux (Starr Chauvaux), Nathan Smith, Cameron Chauvax (Christina Churchill), Nicholas Smith, Ashlyn Smith and Jackson Chauvaux. He also has two great granddaughters, Leilani and Mililani Chauvaux, daughters of Brandon and Starr Chauvaux. Please join us in celebrating Don's life this weekend. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 29 at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 3000 E. Garner Road, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Vietnam Veterans of America at VVA.org. Published in The News & Observer on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary