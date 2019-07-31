Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
American Legion Post 116
6400 Johnson Pond Road
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
More Obituaries for Donald Andrews
Donald Andrews


1942 - 2019
Donald Andrews Obituary
Donald Ray Andrews

September 4, 1942 - July 27, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

Donald Ray Andrews, 76, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born to the late Carlie and Pearl Andrews in Johnston County, NC on September 4, 1942. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Margie Andrews, sister, Alder Myatt, and brother, Larry Andrews.

Don was retired after many successful years as a general contractor with Andrews Brothers Builders. Throughout his life he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working in his garden. Family and friends will forever remember his love of food, fellowship, and making friends from the mountains to the coast. He knew no stranger.

He is survived by his son, Anglo Andrews and wife Valerie, daughter, Tonya Shrieves and husband Michael; beloved grandchildren, Rylan, Avery, Sawyer and Easton. He is also survived by his brothers, Jim Andrews (Betty) and Joe Andrews (Athala), sister, Judy Register (J.D.), and companion of many years, Brenda Dean.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 116, 6400 Johnson Pond Road, Fuquay-Varina.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Transitions LifeCare of Wake County or to a .
Published in The News & Observer on July 31, 2019
