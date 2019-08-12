Home

Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Garner
601 Saint Mary's St
Garner, NC
Donald Annas


1945 - 2019
Donald Annas Obituary
Donald "Don" Annas

04/21/1945 - 08/09/2019

Cary

Donald Max "Don" Annas died peacefully on August 9, 2019.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 13th from 6:00 - 8:00PM at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603. The Funeral will be Wednesday, August 14th at 10:00AM at the First Baptist Church of Garner, 601 Saint Mary's St, Garner, NC.

At Don's request, dress at both events will be casual. He also asked those affiliated with Don's Tailgate Club and NCSU fans to wear N.C. State apparel and those associated with the NCMGCC to wear their favorite car club shirt.

If you wish, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in honor of Don Annas. Please visit www.montlawn.com to leave condolences.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 12, 2019
