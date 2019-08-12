|
|
Donald "Don" Annas
04/21/1945 - 08/09/2019
Cary
Donald Max "Don" Annas died peacefully on August 9, 2019.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 13th from 6:00 - 8:00PM at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603. The Funeral will be Wednesday, August 14th at 10:00AM at the First Baptist Church of Garner, 601 Saint Mary's St, Garner, NC.
At Don's request, dress at both events will be casual. He also asked those affiliated with Don's Tailgate Club and NCSU fans to wear N.C. State apparel and those associated with the NCMGCC to wear their favorite car club shirt.
If you wish, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in honor of Don Annas. Please visit www.montlawn.com to leave condolences.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 12, 2019