Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
218 S. Academy St.
Cary, NC
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Central Baptist Church Cemetery
11109 Poole Rd.
Wendell, NC
View Map

Donald Braxton Ayscue


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Braxton Ayscue Obituary
Donald Braxton Ayscue

September 28, 1963 - February 16, 2020

Apex

Donald Braxton Ayscue, 56, of Apex, passed away at home on February 16, 2020, surrounded by his devoted wife, Katie, loving family, dear friends, and his best buddy, Griffin.

Don grew up in Wendell, NC and attended East Wake High School and Wake Technical Community College.

Don proudly served the Town of Cary for over 26 years as a dedicated Firefighter, Fire Inspector and ambassador to a town he adored. Don was a long time volunteer and member of the Board of Directors at Theatre In The Park in Raleigh, NC.

With immense courage and optimism, Don fought lymphoma for over 22 years. What he endured and lived with on a daily basis did not become clear to most until this last and final battle.

Don is survived by his wife, Katie; Children in love, Kyle (Beth), Kayla (Adam), and AJ (Ethan). Granddaughters in love, Millie and Emmie; Brother, Steve Ayscue (Theresa), Sisters, Ann Marie Sykes (Steve), Teresa Creech(Jesse); Nephews, Kyler (Nichelle), Jackson (Amy), and Spencer; Nieces, Jesse Brooke (Davey), Tabitha (Travis) and Sylvia; Great-nephews and nieces as well as numerous family and friends.

Don was preceded in death and is now joyfully reunited with his mother, Pearl; father, Wilbur; brother, David and nephew, Colton.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Road, Cary, NC 27511.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church at 218 S. Academy St. Cary, NC 27511

Burial will follow at his family's gravesite at Central Baptist Church Cemetery; 11109 Poole Rd. Wendell, NC 27591

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Duke Cancer Patient Support Therapy Dogs, 300 West Morgan St.

Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701

Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -