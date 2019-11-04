|
Donald C. Davis
March 15, 1944 - November 3, 2019
Selma
Don Davis of Selma, NC died on November 3, 2019 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC. Don was a native North Carolinian who spent his boyhood in Northampton County. He graduated from Seaboard High School in 1962 and went on to attend what was then East Carolina Teacher's College before being drafted into the US Army. He served his country honorably in the Vietnam War and was discharged in March of 1969. Don retired from Catepillar, Inc., Clayton Facility, in March of 2009 with 17 years of service. He is survived by his former wife and lifemate of 40 years, Pam Arizona, his stepdaughters, Jenny Cohan (Knightdale, NC) and Carianne Keller (Raleigh, NC), his grandchildren – Maiah, Ian, and Dylan, his brother, Gene Davis and his aunt, Gloria Williams of Richmond, VA, as well as his niece, Tricia Chilton of Tucson, AZ and his nephew, Evan Davis of Raleigh, NC. Don was an avid Tarheel Basketball fan who enjoyed sharing anecdotes of various Carolina games with his girls and his grandchildren. He was well respected by his co-workers and strove to live his life using the principles his parents and grandparents instilled. Don will be buried with military honors at the Davis family homestead in Conway, NC on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He will be in our hearts forever.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 4, 2019