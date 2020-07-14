1/1
Donald Delcher
1954 - 2020
Donald Murray Delcher

July 24, 1954 - July 11, 2020

Clayton

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Donald M. Delcher of Clayton, NC, passed away in his home after a brief but brave battle with cancer. Don was born on July 24, 1954 in Baltimore, MD to the late Edwin G. and Elizabeth L. Delcher. He attended Dulaney High School in Timonium, MD, graduating in 1972. Following high school, Don enlisted in the Army, where he served for 5 years. After serving his country, he began his career in the banking industry in Baltimore, MD and eventually worked his way into the IT department, where his love of computers was able to flourish. At the time of his death, he was employed with Deutsche Bank as a Business Analyst and Project Leader.

Besides his love of computers and computer games, Don also loved animals, almost all genres of music and theater, watching sports, spending time with family, and eating! He and his wife also enjoyed trips to the mountains or the beach, where they could bask in the peacefulness found in nature. Don was known for his kind and gentle demeanor, his generosity, and his thoughtfulness of others. He was a devoted, loving, and loyal individual who will be missed by all who knew him.

Don is survived by his spouse, Mindy Delcher, son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Kristy Ritz of Clayton, grandchildren Reagan Ritz (14) and Carson Ritz (13), brothers Tom (Nancy) Delcher of Hampstead, MD, and Art (Peggy) Delcher of Hendersonville, NC, sister-in-law Necia (Gary) Chessman of Georgetown, TX, brothers-in-law Mark (Julie) Hart of Loudon, TN, and Matthew (Sue) Hart of Elizabethton, TN, nieces Meg Delcher (NY), Tina Delcher Hughes (Danny) (MD), Jenny Delcher (CO), and nephews Jeffrey Delcher (CA), Wade Chessman (Dianna) (TX), Tyler Chessman (Allison) (TX), and Cory Hart (Olga) (AZ). Also surviving are Don's mother-in-law and father-in-law, Audrey and Bill Hart of IL, currently living in TN, as well as other extended family and friends.

A private family memorial will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 14, 2020
Don was one of the kindest people I've ever met; I'm sad we didn't get a chance to see him again on family vacation. He will be missed.
Tyler Chessman
Family
