Donald E. Liebers
1933 - 2020
Donald Edward Liebers

January 29, 1933 - August 11, 2020

Raleigh

On August 11th, 2020, Donald Edward Liebers, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 87. Born in New York City to David and Esther (Stout) Liebers, on January 29th, 1933, Don and his four siblings grew up in Brooklyn. Don graduated from high school and then attended the University of Rochester where he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity, Captain of the men's tennis team and was introduced to a fellow student, Ann Margaret Scully. They were married on September 10th, 1955.

Don was in the Air Force ROTC and upon graduation in the class of 1954, he proudly served our country as a commissioned Air Force officer working primarily on logistics.

After an honorable discharge, Don worked various jobs before moving to Lincoln Park, MI. He began the MBA program at his beloved University of Michigan and received his degree in 1960. Don and Ann moved to Dearborn that year. His career with the Bell Telephone System started with Michigan Bell. During their time in Dearborn, Don and Ann's family grew with Margy, Dan and Betsy. Soon thereafter it was off to New Jersey as Don was promoted to the Human Resource Department of AT&T where he would attain Director level status. During his career he was instrumental in the Consent Decree at the U.S. Supreme Court settling Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action claims against AT&T. His efforts were written about in the January 15, 1979 Fortune Magazine and covered in the book "Bellwomen." Don finished his career in the communications business running the Human Resource Department of Bellcore. Upon retirement, they moved to Cape Cod and lived in Dennis, MA.

He was a sportsman who would compete at anything whether on a court, field, board or game table. He was a friend to all and always willing to help find opportunities for people and provide advice. Don was an accomplished pianist who could rewrite the words of any song into a clever and funny ditty. Thanksgivings in New Jersey were important for the extended family to gather and hear "Uncle Don's" stories and funny insights.

In retirement, Don participated in golf and candlepin bowling leagues, was very involved in the Academy of Life Long Learning, serving as co-chair of fund raising. He loved the frequent, extended visits with his family, especially when his grandchildren came to the house and pool in Dennis. They loved being around grandpa, hearing his funny stories, listening to the piano, swimming in the pool and beginning everyday with "Grandpa's Famous Waffles."

Don is survived by his wife, Ann, of 65 years, three children: Margaret Ann Lovelette (Stephen), Daniel Robert Liebers (Barbara), and Elizabeth Ann Thompson (Thomas); nine devoted grandchildren, Patricia Scichilone (John), Stephen, Jr., and Thomas Lovelette, Emilie, Nicholas and Jack Liebers, Kimberly, Kristine and Thomas, Jr., Thompson; one great grandchild, Virginia Scichilone; siblings: Robert (Mary, deceased), Esther Belger (Howard) and Alice Halsted (Bayard, deceased). He was predeceased by his parents and by his sister Susan Diaz (Adalberto).

A small family service was held on August 13th with a recording posted on the Facebook Page of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park. In Don's true spirit to honor his life say a prayer that all of us remain healthy. A full tribute is available at www.MitchellatRMP.com

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 16, 2020.
