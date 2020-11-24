Donald Edwards
January 8, 1930 - November 21, 2020
Pikeville, North Carolina - Donald Braxton Edwards, age 90, departed this world to be with God on November 21, 2020 at Wilson Medical Center.
Donald served 4 years in the U. S. Air Force in England and took part in the Berlin Airlift. He graduated from Atlantic Christian College and received a degree in Business along with a North Carolina Teacher's Certificate. He taught high school for about 30 years, 24 years of which were at Charles B. Aycock High School's Department of Business.
Donald grew up in Princeton, North Carolina and spent his entire life as a member of Rains Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church. He also served as the church's treasurer for over 35 years. During his retirement, he spent most of his time with his grandchildren, going to Kennels Beach, NC and playing golf with the Woodards (The Jesse's) at the Cardinal Country Club.
Donald is the son of Luby Carl Edwards and Eula Jane Creech. Aside from his parents, Donald is preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Margaret Murchison of Virginia, L.C. Edwards, Jr. of Kenly, NC, Mary Puckett of Kennels Beach, NC and Sid Edwards of Kenly, NC.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan Mitchell Edwards and his three children: Terry Edwards Futrelle of Fremont, NC, Victor Edwards of Chapel Hill, NC and Lisa Edwards Edmundson and her husband Chuck of Fremont, NC. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and one sister, Esther Merrill of Raleigh, NC.
A visitation will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Rains Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 25, from 10-11 am followed by a graveside service in the church cemetery. The family asks that everyone please wear a mask while in attendance.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Donald B. Edwards to Rains Crossroads FWB Church, 5430 Princeton-Kenly Rd., Kenly, NC 27542. Condolences may be made to the family at parrishfh.com
