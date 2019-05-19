Donald Charles Enderle



October 30,1935 - May 15, 2019



Raleigh, NC



Donald C. Enderle died peacefully on May 15, 2019. Don was born and raised in New Orleans, LA where he developed a lifetime love of fishing and eating crawfish. He moved to Raleigh in 1963 where he enjoyed a full life of golf, tennis, boating, and later fell in love with horses. Don began his career in the insurance business where he spent almost three decades and then bought the U.S. Case Company which he enjoyed leading until his retirement. He was a long time member of the Carolina Country Club spending many hours in the 19th hole sharing lots of jokes and many good laughs.



Don is survived by his three children, Mary-Marshall (MooMoo) Councill,



Denie Enderle Dulin, and Don Enderle Jr, as well as six grandchildren and two great-grand children. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh NC 27603. Published in The News & Observer on May 19, 2019