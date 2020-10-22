1/1
Donald Gates
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald R. Gates, Jr.

November 15, 1957 - October 18, 2020

Garner

Donald passed away Sunday, October 18th, 2020 in his home surrounded by family due to medical issues. He served his country in the late 70's in the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Desiree Gates. His parents Donald and Lula Gates Sr. His brothers Lonnie, Michael, and Bobby. His children Jason (Heather) Gates, Jerry (Jennifer) Gates, Christina Teeter, Jennifer (Harold) Ashley, Terneshia (Tasha) Williams, and Courtney (David) Gates. His grandchildren Veronica, Cameron, Madison, Nalaysia, Emilio, Alissa, Diego, Gineshia, Mariah, Breanna, Tylor, Braydon, Makennah, and Eric. He was a loving and hard working family man and he will be deeply missed by all. Services will be private..

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by City of Oaks Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Arielle shaffer
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
He my brother my best friend but most of all my hero. The pain in my heart will get easier but will never go away. I hope ur surrounded by family and friends who left this world my father's house has many rooms I hope ur sharing one with Brian R.I.P BROTHER
Lonnie Gates alias George
Brother
October 21, 2020
Thank you for your military services, R.I.P. No more pain and suffering. Thank you for being a father/grandfather to my daughter (Terneshia Williams & Gineshia Williams). I felt like I knew you. May God in JESUS NAME, comfort, strengthen, protect and bring peace to your family. Mary McLean (Mother of Terneshia Williams/Grandmother of Gineshia Williams)
MARY MCLEAN
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved