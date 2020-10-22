Donald R. Gates, Jr.



November 15, 1957 - October 18, 2020



Garner



Donald passed away Sunday, October 18th, 2020 in his home surrounded by family due to medical issues. He served his country in the late 70's in the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Desiree Gates. His parents Donald and Lula Gates Sr. His brothers Lonnie, Michael, and Bobby. His children Jason (Heather) Gates, Jerry (Jennifer) Gates, Christina Teeter, Jennifer (Harold) Ashley, Terneshia (Tasha) Williams, and Courtney (David) Gates. His grandchildren Veronica, Cameron, Madison, Nalaysia, Emilio, Alissa, Diego, Gineshia, Mariah, Breanna, Tylor, Braydon, Makennah, and Eric. He was a loving and hard working family man and he will be deeply missed by all. Services will be private..



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store