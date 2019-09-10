|
Donald Gray Goodwin
September 25, 1927 - September 8, 2019
Apex
Donald "Don" G. Goodwin, 91 of Apex, passed away at Preston Pointe Retirement Community on September 8, 2019.
Don was born September 25, 1927 in Wake County, NC. He graduated from Apex High School. Don served in the Army Air Corps at Iwo Jima. He farmed most of his life, ending his work career cleaning homes and offices.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Carl Goodwin; his mother, Nellie Olive Goodwin; and brother, Bruce Goodwin.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Grace Eakes Goodwin; son, Mark Goodwin; daughter, Amy Power; sister, Peggy Gray; four grandchildren, Joshua Goodwin (wife, Sara); Amy Wescott (husband, Keith); Zachary Power (wife, Megan); and Tori Jo Power; three grandchildren, Lila and Otis Goodwin; and Zachary Power; beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Olive Chapel Baptist Church, 600 New Hill Olive Chapel Rd, Apex, NC with a visitation prior to the service.
Family gives thanks for the excellent care of their caretakers, Rebecca and MyAsia McKinney.
Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 10, 2019