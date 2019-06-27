Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery
Raleigh, NC
Donald H. Bagwell Obituary
Donald H. Bagwell

November 5, 1938 - June 25, 2019

Garner

Donald H. Bagwell, 80, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery, Raleigh.

Donald was born in Edgecombe County to the late Edward Horice and Louise Poole Bagwell.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol Hough Bagwell; sons, Mike Bagwell and Teresa of Angier, David Bagwell and wife, Annette of Raleigh; grandson, Zane Bagwell; sisters, Betty Lou Mitchell of Clayton, Diane Brown and husband, Donnie of Raleigh; brothers, Harold Bagwell and wife, Ann of Garner, Albert Bagwell and wife, Debbie of Richmond, VA, and Robert Bagwell and wife, Connie of Youngsville.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the .

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 27, 2019
