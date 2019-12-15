|
Donald Lee Fairfax
Raleigh
Donald Lee Fairfax passed away December 9, 2019 at The Oaks at Mayview in Raleigh, NC. Donald was born June 2, 1950 in Raleigh, NC to William A. Fairfax and Mildred Benton Fairfax. He graduated from Sanderson High School and worked at Peden Steel Company and Seegars Fence Company until 2007.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by brother, Bill Fairfax and sister-in-law, Susan Fairfax; nephew Ed Fairfax; nephew Rob Fairfax and wife, Heather and great-nephew, Robert and great-niece, Audrey. He is also survived by uncles, Robert Benton, Daniel Benton and cousins.
The family is grateful to the dedicated people at The Oaks at Mayview, to Dr. William Dunlap and to the staff at Elmcroft Assisted Living for the care they all provided to Donald. Thanks also to Transitions LifeCare for their care and support.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 17th at 2:00p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Raleigh. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2100 Noble Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 15, 2019