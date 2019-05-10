Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Langdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Langdon


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Donald Langdon Obituary
Donald Ray Langdon

November 21, 1946 - May 7, 2019

Rotonda West, Florida

Donald Ray Langdon, 72, of Rotonda West, Florida, died Tuesday morning May 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda West, Florida.

Born in Angier, Don was the son of Vilas Langdon and Lena Holland Langdon. Don lived most of his life in Raleigh. He was a 1965 graduate of Enloe High School and then served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. After business school, Don worked for Harmon Volkswagon. Throughout his life, Don sold new and used cars and once was part owner of an automobile dealership.

Don is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pat McClellan Langdon, his son Donald William (Billy) Langdon of Raleigh, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Veteran's Administration.
Published in The News & Observer on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.