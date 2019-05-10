|
|
Donald Ray Langdon
November 21, 1946 - May 7, 2019
Rotonda West, Florida
Donald Ray Langdon, 72, of Rotonda West, Florida, died Tuesday morning May 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda West, Florida.
Born in Angier, Don was the son of Vilas Langdon and Lena Holland Langdon. Don lived most of his life in Raleigh. He was a 1965 graduate of Enloe High School and then served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. After business school, Don worked for Harmon Volkswagon. Throughout his life, Don sold new and used cars and once was part owner of an automobile dealership.
Don is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pat McClellan Langdon, his son Donald William (Billy) Langdon of Raleigh, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Veteran's Administration.
Published in The News & Observer on May 10, 2019