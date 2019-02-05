Donald Lee



Holland, Sr.



August 16, 1937 – February 3, 2019



Raleigh



Donald Lee Holland, Sr., 81, passed away Sunday. A native of Johnston County, he was son to the late L. Randolph and Erma Holland. Donald farmed, worked with Raleigh Electric Company, The NC Industrial Commission, and in 2000, retired after 42 years as a court reporter for the Wake County Superior Court.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 2:00 PM at Plainview Presbyterian Church, Angier. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 PM at the home, and following the service at the church.



Donald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joanne; sons, Donald Lee Holland, Jr. and Gregory Keith Holland; brothers, Glenwood B. Holland and Randel M. Holland; grandchildren, Zack, Audrey and Brandi; great-grandchild, Alexis



The family would like to thank the staff at Transitions Lifecare for their care for Donald.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Plainview Presbyterian Church, 2712 Plainview Church Road, Angier, NC 27501.



Condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary