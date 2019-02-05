Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the home
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Plainview Presbyterian Church
Visitation
Following Services
Plainview Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lee Holland Sr.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Lee Holland Sr. Obituary
Donald Lee

Holland, Sr.

August 16, 1937 – February 3, 2019

Raleigh

Donald Lee Holland, Sr., 81, passed away Sunday. A native of Johnston County, he was son to the late L. Randolph and Erma Holland. Donald farmed, worked with Raleigh Electric Company, The NC Industrial Commission, and in 2000, retired after 42 years as a court reporter for the Wake County Superior Court.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 2:00 PM at Plainview Presbyterian Church, Angier. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 PM at the home, and following the service at the church.

Donald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joanne; sons, Donald Lee Holland, Jr. and Gregory Keith Holland; brothers, Glenwood B. Holland and Randel M. Holland; grandchildren, Zack, Audrey and Brandi; great-grandchild, Alexis

The family would like to thank the staff at Transitions Lifecare for their care for Donald.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Plainview Presbyterian Church, 2712 Plainview Church Road, Angier, NC 27501.

Condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now