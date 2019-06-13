Donald Lee Parrish



07/17/1952 ~ 06/10/2019



Selma



Donald Lee Parrish went home to be with the Lord on June 10, 2019. Donald was born on July 17, 1952. He earned his Associate degree from Wake Community College and went to Broadcasting School in Sanford, North Carolina. He worked for WPJL for 17 years as a Christian radio broadcaster leading a Southern Gospel Program. He worked for the NC IRS for 43 years as a tax clerk and an administrative assistant. He loved playing his guitar and serving Jesus.



He was survived by his wife and soul mate, Angela Lacey-Parrish; niece, Jacquielyn Cartwright of Greenville and her husband Chris along with their four lovely children: Garrett, Myer, Joel and Dane; nephew, Brian Parrish of Winterville and his wife Elizabeth along with their son, Matthew, and many devoted cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Emma Lillie Narron Evans.



Funeral arrangements are by Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00, Saturday, June 15, prior to the service. Funeral services will be held Saturday afternoon at 2:00 in the chapel of Montlawn. The interment will be held directly following the funeral. Reverend Jimmy Lambert will preside over the services.



A Celebration of Life Service is being held at Praise Sanctuary, 305 Barden St, Princeton, NC on June 14, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. where Donald was a member and had played on the worship team. Published in The News & Observer on June 13, 2019