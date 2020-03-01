|
Donald Lee Staley
September 13, 1946 - February 27, 2020
Pinehurst
Donald Lee Staley, 73, of Pinehurst, NC passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Hospice House after a valiant fight with cancer. He was born in Hampton, VA on September 13, 1946, the son of the late Leonard and Mary Staley.
Don graduated from Randleman High School (NC) and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education from UNC Chapel Hill, where he was also a member of the baseball and freshman football teams.
He began a career in public education as a teacher and coach at North Rowan High School in Spencer, NC and later transferred to Cary Senior High School where he remained for 17 years. Here he helped shape and inspire many young lives, both in the classroom and on the athletic fields, where his teams made multiple state playoff appearances and won Capital 8 Conference titles in both football and baseball. He was honored as the Wake County 4-A Coach of the Year in both sports during his tenure and was inducted into the Cary High School Athletics Hall of Fame.
During this time, Don earned his Master's Degree in Education Administration from UNC Chapel Hill and later left the classroom for assistant principal roles at Cary Senior High, Garner Middle School, Garner High School and Martin Middle School, where he retired in 2002. Always an educator, he returned to work for the Wake County Public School System in a variety of administrative roles for several years afterwards.
On retirement, he moved to Pinehurst to pursue his love of golf. He was a member of the Tin Whistles where he served on the Board as Tournament Chair, Communications Chair, and Secretary. The trophy on display at the Tufts Archives marks his 2008 win of the Tin Whistles' Presidents Cup. He was active in the MGA at Pinehurst Country Club and participated in many Club tournaments winning several prized Putterboy trophies. He and his wife traveled worldwide to play the Golf Digest Top 100 golf courses: 85 in the U.S. and 52 outside of the U.S. Don also had TWO double eagles with 2 strokes on par 5 holes.
Don is survived by his wife, Diana Casselberry Nicklas Staley, whom he married in New Orleans, LA in 1984. He has two children, Jeff (Brenda) Staley of Oakland, CA and Michelle (Martin) Gardner of Annapolis, MD. His four grandchildren include Sofia and Ian Staley and Patrick and Molly Gardner. Denise Nance, his sister, resides in Sophia, NC. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Staley, in 2017. His in-laws are Jay (Linda) Casselberry of Asheville, NC and Dawn (Pat) Edgar, Darien, CT. Don has numerous nieces and nephews in the Randolph County, NC area and in Darien. His Pomeranian puppies Jagger and Cajun, will miss him dearly. They were his therapists.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date at the Given Book Shop. Friends and family are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Tufts Archives or Given Book Shop, PO Box 159, Pinehurst, NC 28370.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2020