Dr. Donald "Don" M. Preiss
Raleigh
On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Dr. Donald "Don" M. Preiss, loving husband of Jane and father of Kirk & Gail, passed away peacefully at the age of 93.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 71 years, Jane (Acton) Preiss, his son Kirk Alan (Donna) Preiss; and daughter Gail Preiss Tomlinson; grandchildren John Winser (Jena) Preiss and Amy Preiss (Kyle) Barger, Carroll Finley (Lerna) Tomlinson III, Rebecca Tomlinson (Chris) Grocki, and Edward Philips (Amanda) Tomlinson; and 13 great-grandchildren, Jasmin, Charley, Isabella, & Sebastian Tomlinson, Brooke & Katie Barger, Nobles, Jack, & Mae Preiss, John & Thomas Grocki, Philip & Audrey Tomlinson.
Don was born on January 5th, 1927 in Sauk Center, Minnesota. A 1945 graduate of Longview High School in Longview, WA, he participated and excelled as a member of both the wrestling and track teams, served as editor of the school newspaper, was inducted into the National Honor Society (NHS) and had the honor of addressing his peers as a commencement speaker. His love of learning and passion for education led him to Willamette University in Salem, OR, where he earned his degrees in both Math and Science in 1949, became a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, served as class president and manager of the football team.
Following graduation, he married the love of his life, Jane Acton, and they departed Oregon for the University of Delaware where he earned his M.S. degree in chemistry in 1950 followed by a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1952.
Throughout his career, Don held management positions and achieved several patents with Shell Oil Company and IBM, taking him to California, New York and North Carolina. He was also an Adjunct Professor of Material Science at N.C. State University for 20 years and continued on as a Visiting Full Professor of Materials Engineering after retiring from IBM in 1987. He was a 50 year member of the ACS and served on the Board of Directors for the ASTM.
When he wasn't working, he loved to golf and play bridge, and never passed up an opportunity to travel. He was fortunate enough to visit several countries throughout his life and loved taking road trips with Jane; driving across the United States 13 times and visiting National Parks along the way. Those who knew Don, know that he was especially happy when he was able to combine his love of travel with his beloved family; taking family vacations, special trips and making memories with his grandchildren; of whom will always remember Thanksgivings at the beach with games and prizes, creating personalized birthday cards on his computer, and their beloved Grandpa capturing every special moment with his video camera that they can now cherish forever. He was a long time member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church.
A Memorial Service for Don will be announced at a later date due to the COVID-19. Memorials may be made to Hayes Barton United Methodist Church and Springmoor Endowment Fund, Raleigh NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020